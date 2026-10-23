Vikram Solar to roll out first cells from  9 GW Tamil Nadu facility in Dec 2026

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Vikram Solar, a leading solar PV manufacturer, on Friday said its 9 GW N-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu, is on track to roll out its first cells in December 2026.

The full 9 GW capacity will be commissioned in phases, a company statement said.

"Indian module makers, including us, have built their businesses around imported cells. Gangaikondan ends that for Vikram Solar. Cells are where the value, the technology and the risk in a module sit, and in December we start making them here.

"It is the most important step in our integration journey, and not the last: our roadmap runs from wafer to module, on Indian soil," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said.

India has built world-class module capacity in record time, yet the cell inside most Indian modules is still imported. Cells are the largest component of a module's bill of materials and the stage where efficiency, reliability and cost are decided, the company said.

Gangaikondan addresses that dependence directly: at full capacity, it will supply high-efficiency TOPCon cells for the majority of Vikram Solar's module production.

It will enable modules made in India from cell to frame for the country's utility-scale, rooftop, PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM programs where domestic content requirements apply, as well as for global customers diversifying their supply chains.

The company intends to seek Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II enlistment for cells produced at Gangaikondan in due course.

The cell plant is the second of three phases in Vikram Solar's integration roadmap at Gangaikondan.

The first 6 GW module plant was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in August 2026.

On completion, Gangaikondan will be one of the few sites in India where ingots, wafers, cells and modules are made together. The campus will provide more than 2,000 direct & indirect employment opportunities.

The facility is being developed through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power Pvt Ltd, on its nearly 200-acre integrated campus, where co-location shortens supply cycles, tightens quality control and lowers logistics costs. (PTI)