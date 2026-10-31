Vikram Randhawa launches lanes, drains upgradation in Bahu Fort

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Reaffirming his commitment to public welfare and strengthening civic infrastructure across the Bahu constituency, MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today kick-started the upgradation work of various internal lanes and drains in Ward No. 48, Bahu Fort, at an estimated cost of Rs 37 lakh under the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

The occasion was attended by Mandal president, Surjeet Singh along with his team, including former corporator, Sharda Kumari, Parshotam Lal, Sunny Sangotra, Bharti Devi, Vivek Patyal, Subash, Ajay Sharma, Rakesh, Saajan Gupta and a large number of local residents. Officials from JMC and the concerned contractor were also present.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Vikram Randhawa reiterated that development and public welfare remain his top priorities. He said that fulfilling the genuine demands of the people and ensuring better civic amenities at the grassroot level is his continuous endeavour. He appreciated the efforts of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and directed the concerned officials and contractor to maintain high standards of construction quality and ensure timely completion of the project. He categorically stressed that no compromise with the quality of work would be tolerated.

The MLA also conducted an extensive tour of Ward No. 48, Bahu Fort, to take stock of pending developmental works and interact with local residents. He patiently listened to their grievances and suggestions and assured them that all genuine pending demands would be addressed and the remaining works would be taken up on priority at the earliest.

He further emphasised that every Ward of the Bahu constituency deserves proper infrastructure, improved drainage facilities and better civic amenities, adding that his focus remains on ensuring equitable development without discrimination.

The local residents accorded a warm welcome to the MLA and expressed their gratitude for fulfilling their long-pending demand. They appreciated his proactive approach, continuous engagement with the public and commitment towards accelerating developmental activities in the area.