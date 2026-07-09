Vikram Randhawa holds public grievances redressal camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Senior BJP leader and MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, interacted with numerous deputations and general public during a public grievance redressal camp held at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

J&K BJP Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in charge, Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal and co-incharge T.K. Sharma accompanied the MLA and assisted in receiving and examining the grievances raised by the visiting deputations.

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A deputation from Gandhi Nagar highlighted the long-pending issue of major water leakage in their locality, while residents from Trikuta Nagar, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, and Karan Nagar sought immediate repair and installation of non-functional street lights.

A deputation of Deva Batala refugees from Kakku De Kothe, Arnia, demanded land compensation and the grant of Malikana Haq (ownership rights) over the lands allotted to them.

The Satwari Shopkeepers Association urged the MLA to facilitate reservation and allotment of shops in the Cantonment Market, citing the need to safeguard the interests of local traders. Separate deputations from Gorkha Nagar and Nai Basti also demanded the repair and construction of damaged lanes and drains to improve civic amenities in their localities.

Listening patiently to every deputation, Vikram Randhawa assured the public that all genuine grievances would be taken up with the concerned departments on priority to sort out the presented issues in a time bound manner. He said that often the common people do not have access to the public office or sometimes they hesitate to approach the Government offices. But the same people feel convenient to approach MLAs in the BJP office with their personal as well development issues, he added.

Randhawa further said that BJP has always remained committed to the nation first policy and every single party activist remains available to the masses to sort out their issues with unparalleled dedication. He added that the party will coordinate with the concerned departments to ensure that the issues raised by the deputations are pursued until they are resolved.

Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal, coordinated the camp and T.K. Sharma facilitated timely resolution of civic issues.