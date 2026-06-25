Vikas Kundal reviews developmental works in Vibrant Villages of Karnah

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 24: Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Vikas Kundal, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikant Suse, today visited the border Sub-Division Karnah and reviewed the progress of developmental works being executed under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) Phase-II in the identified villages of Gundi Gujran and Jabdi.

During the visit, the Chairman chaired an inter-departmental review meeting at Mini Secretariat, Tangdhar, to assess the developmental profile and implementation status of various projects being undertaken in the two Vibrant Villages.

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The meeting was attended by Secretary JKSSB, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Mohd Raiyaz; Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer and BDO, Executive Engineer Tangdhar and other district and sectoral officers.

The Chairman reviewed sector-wise progress in road connectivity, tele connectivity, power supply, drinking water supply, education, healthcare, agriculture and allied sectors, social welfare and rural development. Stressing the importance of timely execution, he directed the concerned departments to ensure effective implementation of all ongoing works for achieving the objectives of the Vibrant Village Programme.

Later, Vikas Kundal, along with the Deputy Commissioner, conducted a public outreach programme at Government High School Gundi Shart, where residents of Gundi Gujran and Jabdi projected various developmental issues and public demands.

Interacting with the public, the Chairman directed the Roads and Buildings Department to expedite all ongoing road projects and ensure their completion before the onset of winter. He emphasized promotion of livelihood generation through schemes such as the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mission Yuva and cooperative initiatives. He also called for strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative institutions to enhance economic opportunities and self-reliance among rural households.

Among the issues raised by the public were the requirement of permanent paramedical staff at the Health Centre, Jabdi, and the construction of a community marriage hall. Taking note of the demands, the Chairman directed the concerned officers to take appropriate measures for their early redressal.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara assured the public that all genuine grievances would be addressed on priority.

The Chairman also instructed line departments to conduct regular awareness and outreach programmes to ensure wider public participation and effective dissemination of information regarding government welfare schemes and developmental initiatives.