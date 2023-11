Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Vikas Gupta, Director Handloom and Handicrafts, Jammu, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited.

An order in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department, according to which, Vikas Gupta shall hold the charge of the post of MD, J&K Cements Limited in addition to his own duties, till further orders.