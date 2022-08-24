Vikar Rasool, Bhalla call on AICC gen secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Vikar Rasool Wani and Working president Raman Bhalla today called on AICC general secretary (Org) KC Venugopal(MP) and discussed ongoing organizational affairs and activities in J&K.

Both the JKPCC leaders held detailed discussions with Venugopal on Party affairs and assured him that they will work harder to further expedite party activities in J&K.

It was the first meeting of Wani and Bhalla with AICC general secretary (Org) after taking over as president and working president of JKPCC.

Vikar Rasool assured AICC general secretary that he along with rank and file of the Party will put in his strenuous efforts to further strengthen Party at all levels. Many other organizational issues also came under discussion in during the meeting.

Wani also apprised Venugopal about various issues concerning people in J&K.

Raman Bhalla assured AICC general secretary that JKPCC shall vigorously follow AICC programmes and implement them at grass root level in entire J&K.

Bhalla also apprised Venugopal about the recently held political activities in J&K while assuring to reach nook and corner along with party leaders and workers with party programmes.