Vikalp organizes village outreach campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Vikalp organized a village outreach campaign in the nearby areas around Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to inform residents about the reopening of Vikalp after the college's two-month summer vacation.

The campaign aimed to ensure continued student participation in Vikalp's educational activities and encourage their involvement going forward. The campaign began at 4:00 PM, with Vikalp volunteers visiting households in the nearby villages, including Sirah Colony, Sool, Kakryal, and Dheerti.

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Through door-to-door interactions, volunteers personally reached out to parents and children to share details about Vikalp's post-summer-vacation schedule and emphasized the importance of regular attendance for students' academic growth and overall development. To help build trust with parents, volunteers carried copies of the Vikalp magazine and showed them to families during the visits.

The magazine, featuring photographs and write-ups of Vikalp's past classes, activities, and events, gave parents a genuine glimpse into what actually happens at Vikalp, helping reassure them about the quality and credibility of the program before enrolling or continuing to send their children.

During the outreach, volunteers visited 40+ households, addressing queries from parents and encouraging active participation of children in Vikalp's classes now that the college has reopened after the summer break.

This personal interaction helped strengthen the connection with the community and reflected Vikalp's commitment to providing quality learning opportunities to village children. The campaign concluded at 6:30 PM, receiving positive feedback from the residents. Many parents expressed their willingness to send their children regularly to Vikalp now that classes have resumed after the summer vacation.

Vikalp has announced that it will continue to undertake such outreach initiatives to enhance community involvement and ensure that more children benefit from its educational and extracurricular programs.