 Vijay Diwas: Rajnath, Army Chief Lay Wreaths At War Memorial To Pay Tributes To Kargil Heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and senior military officers on Sunday paid tributes to the country's bravehearts at a dedicated war memorial here, marking the 27th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Before him, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Army Chief General Seth, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, laid wreaths at the war memorial, among other senior officers of the force. Three helicopters in arrowhead formation, led by an advanced light helicopter and followed by two Cheetals, showered floral petals on the memorial.

Advertisement