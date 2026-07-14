Vietnam Boat tragedy: AP Govt. ensures dignified repatriation of victims, support to families

VIJAYWADA, July 13 : Andhra Pradesh is working in close coordination with the External Affairs Ministry, Indian embassy in Vietnam and the neighbouring governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to bring the mortal remains of tourists from the state drowned in the boat tragedy in Vietnam. The bodies of three victims from AP are expected to reach Hyderabad early on Tuesday,

A release here on Monday said that the mortal remains of all 15 Indian victims are scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Airport at 9:35 PM today by a Vietnam Airlines Flight from Ho Chi Minh City. With the personal intervention and continuous monitoring of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, seamless coordination has been established among all concerned agencies. A specialized international handling agency has been engaged to facilitate the respectful transfer of the bodies of three from Mumbai to Hyderabad immediately after statutory clearances.

Subject to completion of formalities, the mortal remains are tentatively scheduled to depart Mumbai by air and reaching Hyderabad at 7:20 AM. Senior officers, along with ambulances, will escort the mortal remains with full dignity to Machilipatnam, Kadapa and Hindupur and district administrations will extend all possible support to the bereaved families.

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The Government has also extended every possible assistance to the survivors. Emergency facilitation was provided for the family of Galli Kishore, who remains in critical condition at the Phu Quoc Government Hospital. Two close relatives were assisted in travelling to Vietnam, where they have been provided all necessary local support through the Indian Embassy and coordinating agencies. The AP Bhavan team in Delhi continues to monitor every stage of the operation with qall concerned, the release added.

(UNI_