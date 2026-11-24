NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Education technology company Vidyakul has secured Rs 10 crore in debt financing from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to expand its vernacular learning platform for state-board students, as it looks to widen access to affordable education beyond Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Gurugram-based company plans to use the funding to expand courses, assessments and personalised academic support for students in Classes 9-12, while scaling artificial intelligence-powered learning tools that provide answers to students' questions in Hindi, according to a company statement.

The financing comes amid growing adoption of the platform, which says more than 1.17 lakh students enrolled in its paid programmes during the 2025-26 academic year. Its YouTube channels have more than 15 million subscribers, while over 11 lakh students access its free educational content annually.

Vidyakul said 99.8 per cent of its Bihar students who appeared for the 2026 Class 12 board examinations passed, compared with the state's overall pass rate of 85 per cent. About 70 per cent of its students also secured first division, according to the company.

The company said its AI-powered tools currently resolve around 1.2 million student queries every month. It plans to expand these capabilities to offer more personalised learning support and develop educational and career pathways for students beyond Class 12.

Founded in 2018 by Tarun Saini and Raman Garg, Vidyakul focuses on Hindi-medium and other vernacular-language learners preparing for state-board examinations. Its courses cater to students following the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat board curricula, with a focus on learners in smaller towns and rural areas.

"With the Dell Foundation's support, we can reach more of these students and do even more for each one," founder and Chief Executive Tarun Saini said.

Samar Bajaj, head of education at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, said the platform was demonstrating how affordable learning and academic support could be delivered to state-board students in their own language and at home.

The investment highlights the role of vernacular digital education platforms in addressing the needs of students outside India's English-medium and metropolitan-focused education market. By combining relatively low-cost courses with live teaching, recorded lessons and AI-assisted academic support, companies such as Vidyakul are seeking to expand access to supplementary education among students preparing for state-board examinations.

Vidyakul said the new financing would also support its expansion across India, although it did not disclose specific investment timelines or geographic targets. (PTI)