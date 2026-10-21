Vidarbha beat J&K by three wickets in Ranji Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Vidarbha pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy encounter at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday. Chasing a modest target of 79 runs, Vidarbha were reduced to 26 for six before Harsh Dubey and Mandar Mahale staged a crucial recovery to steer their side to victory.

The duo added 29 runs for the seventh wicket off 59 balls, showing patience and composure under pressure. Both batters negotiated the challenging phase cautiously till Tea, reviving Vidarbha’s hopes of a successful chase. However, Sunil Kumar, who had already claimed three top-order wickets, dismissed Mahale when Vidarbha still needed 24 runs to win.

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Dubey then joined hands with Nachiket Bhute to ensure there were no further setbacks as Vidarbha crossed the finish line with three wickets in hand.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir resumed the day in a precarious position after being reduced to seven for four overnight. The hosts continued to lose wickets, with Bhute producing an impressive five-wicket haul to keep the pressure firmly on the defending champions.

Abdul Samad provided some resistance with an aggressive 39 off just 30 balls before Dubey ended his innings by having him caught. Umar Nazir contributed 16 runs batting at No 10, helping J&K reach 123 and set Vidarbha a target of 79.

Despite a spirited fightback from the hosts, their slender lead proved insufficient as Vidarbha held their nerve in a tense finish to register a memorable victory.

J&K 260 and 123. Vidarbha 305 and 81/7 (Harsh Dubey 22 not out; Sunil Kumar 4/30).