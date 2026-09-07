Vice Prez Radhakrishnan lays foundation stone of Rs 110 crore infra project at Gauhati University

GUWAHATI, Sept 7: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 110-crore infrastructure development project at Gauhati University here.

On the final day of his two-day visit to Assam, he laid the foundation stone in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, University Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials.

The key components of the project include an academic building, a boys' hostel, a modern mess building, an international students' hostel, Krishna Kanta Handique Library-seminar hall renovation, upgradation of the Birinchi Barua auditorium and construction of residential quarters for D-Grade staff.

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On the occasion, Radhakrishnan also released two books -- Dr Bhupen Hazarika: 100 years of a Wandering Song, and the fifth edition of Chandrakanta Abhidan, published by the university. (PTI)