Vice-President releases book 'A Century of Service: The RSS in 100 Acts of Seva'

NEW DELHI, Sep 15: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday stressed the need to document good work, else it will fade from public memory, saying "today's news is tomorrow's history."

He made these remarks here at the release of the book "A Century of Service: The RSS in 100 Acts of Seva," authored by former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Delivering his address in Tamil, the vice president said the book would serve not only as a record of the RSS' century-long service but also as a document reflecting India's tradition of help, culture and national consciousness for future generations.

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According to an official statement, Radhakrishnan said, "Today's news is tomorrow's history," hence the importance of documenting good work, which could otherwise fade from public memory.

He said the book documents the RSS's century-long service, its social responsibility and its contribution to nation-building.

The vice president noted that the book captures how the spirit of 'seva' (service) has translated into sustained social service.

Describing "Seva is Dharma; it is a duty" as a foundational ideal, the vice president said RSS service initiatives have reached the poor, marginalised and diverse sections of society, including workers, women and children. He recalled the role of RSS volunteers in providing food, medicines and essential support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the theme of "Nation-building through character-building" in the book, the vice president said patriotism, discipline, social responsibility and national unity are essential to nation-building.

He congratulated Soundararajan and all those associated with the publication, expressing hope that more such efforts to document history would follow. (PTI)