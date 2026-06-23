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Home / National / Vice President recalls Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions

Vice President recalls Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions

NEW DELHI, June 23:  Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday remembered Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, saying he fearlessly championed the cause of India's unity. Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances on this day in...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, June 23:  Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday remembered Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, saying he fearlessly championed the cause of India's unity.
Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances on this day in 1953 in a Srinagar jail after being arrested for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit.
"My humble tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Diwas. A visionary leader, eminent academician and resolute patriot, he fearlessly championed for India's unity and territorial integrity," Radhakrishnan posted on social media.
The vice president said Mookerjee's sacrifice and unwavering commitment to building a strong, united and developed India continue to inspire generations. (PTI)
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