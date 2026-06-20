Vice President Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute To Soldiers, Visits Key Heritage And Development Sites In Ladakh

Srinagar, June 20: Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid homage to the country's brave soldiers, offered prayers at the sacred Sindhu River and reviewed developmental initiatives in Ladakh during the second day of his first official visit to the union Territory.

Officials said the Vice President visited the Hall of Fame War Memorial in Leh, where he paid tribute to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Describing the memorial as a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice, he said the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to the Motherland embodied instils in every visitor the spirit of “Nation First: Always and Every Time.”

“I deeply appreciate the Indian Army for establishing and maintaining this memorial, which preserves the inspiring legacy, courage and sacrifices of our heroes and serves as a source of inspiration for present and future generations,” Vice-President of India said on X.

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He also visited galleries depicting operations during the Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars, describing them as a testament to the bravery, dedication and sacrifices of armed forces personnel.

Later, the Vice President visited the sacred Sindhu Ghat near Leh and offered prayers on the banks of the revered Sindhu River. He described the river as a timeless symbol of Bharat's civilisational heritage and cultural unity, inspiring generations through its enduring legacy.

During his tour, Radhakrishnan also visited the Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi, where he reviewed efforts aimed at preserving and promoting Ladakh's renowned Pashmina heritage. He praised the role of Changthangi goats and the globally acclaimed Pashmina wool industry in sustaining local livelihoods and preserving the region's rich cultural traditions.

The Vice President commended the work of scientists, staff and local stakeholders associated with the farm, noting that their efforts were strengthening rural livelihoods, promoting women's economic participation and safeguarding a valuable national asset.

He also visited the first rock check dam on the Sindhu River at Upshi, constructed under the Sindhu Jal Samriddhi Abhiyan. Appreciating the eco-friendly and cost-effective initiative, he said such locally adapted interventions could significantly enhance water security, support agriculture and contribute to the long-term development of Ladakh.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also interacted with personnel of the 5th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and commended their unwavering dedication, professionalism and steadfast commitment to guarding the nation's frontiers under some of the most challenging conditions.

He expressed the gratitude of the people of India for the force's selfless service and sacrifices, stating that their efforts play a vital role in ensuring the country's security and territorial integrity.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Ladakh on Friday and received a traditional welcome on his first official visit to the union Territory.