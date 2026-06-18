Vice President Radhakrishnan To Visit Ladakh From June 19-21

New Delhi, June 18: The Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, will undertake his first official visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh from June 19 to 21, 2026.

During the visit, the Vice-President will travel to the Vibrant Village of Lukung on June 20, where he will interact with local Self Help Groups and witness developmental initiatives being undertaken in the border region under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Later in the day, the Vice-President will pay his respects at the War Memorial.

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On June 21, the Vice-President will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Leh. The event will witness the participation of youth, armed forces personnel, and members of various organisations in promoting the message of holistic health and well-being through yoga.