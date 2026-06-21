Vice President Radhakrishnan Leads Yoga Day Celebrations In Leh

LEH, June 21: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations here, joining hundreds of yoga enthusiasts at Astro Turf Stadium in Spituk.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan and chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon also participated along with senior civil and military officers, students, and members of the public at the event, officials said.

The celebrations featured a mass yoga session, with participants performing various asanas against the scenic backdrop of the Himalayan mountains.

Similar Yoga Day celebrations were organised across all seven districts of Ladakh, witnessing participation from people from all walks of life, including students, senior citizens, monks and personnel from security forces.

The vice president lauded the growing global acceptance of yoga and underscored its role in fostering a healthy lifestyle and inner peace.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to leave Ladakh later in the day on the conclusion of his three-day maiden tour of the region.