Vice President Radhakrishnan calls for greater participation of states to strengthen NCC

New Delhi, Jul 13: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called for greater participation of states to strengthen NCC and expand Sainik Schools.

He was briefed on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Sainik Schools by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with senior officers of the Ministry of Defence here.

Appreciating the NCC's contribution to nation-building, the vice president described the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps as an excellent initiative for strengthening national integration.

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He also lauded the NCC's community service initiatives, including the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and welcomed the establishment of the NCC Alumni Association.

Emphasising that strengthening the NCC is a shared national responsibility, Radhakrishnan called for greater infrastructure development, enhanced coordination with state governments on issues such as land and training infrastructure, and assured all possible support in engaging with the states.

Radhakrishnan was also briefed on the functioning and expansion of Sainik Schools, including the existing and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

Suggesting that the growing demand among students and parents be addressed, the vice president observed that each state could aim to have three to five Sainik Schools.

He also proposed exploring the possibility of increasing the intake capacity of existing Sainik Schools. (Agencies)