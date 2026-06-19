Vice President Radhakrishnan Arrives In Leh On 3-Day Visit; To Join Yoga Day Celebrations

Leh/Jammu, Jun 19: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Leh on Friday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The vice president was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Kushok Bakula Rinpochee Airport.

He was received by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa, and other senior officials and dignitaries.

Welcoming the vice president on his first official visit to Ladakh, the lieutenant governor said it was an honour and a pleasure to host him in the Union Territory ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations.

"Hon'ble Vice President's presence ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2026 is truly inspiring. As we gear up to celebrate the timeless wisdom of yoga, his guidance, vision and leadership will motivate us to embrace a healthier, more balanced and harmonious way of life," Saxena said in a post on X.

Officials said the vice president will remain in Ladakh till June 21 and will participate in a series of programmes during his visit.

On Saturday, Radhakrishnan will travel to Lukung village, where he will interact with local Self-Help Groups and review developmental initiatives being implemented in the border region under the Vibrant Villages Programme. He will also pay tributes at the War Memorial.

On June 21, the vice president will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations in Leh. The event is expected to witness the participation of youth, armed forces personnel and members of various organisations.

This marks Radhakrishnan's first official visit to Ladakh since assuming office as Vice President of India.