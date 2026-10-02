Vice president pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Kamraj

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday paid floral tributes and offered homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

He also offered homage to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj on his death anniversary.

At Raj Ghat, the vice president paid tributes, offering homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

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Recalling his enduring legacy, Radhakrishnan said Gandhi's unwavering faith in truth and non-violence, steadfast commitment to justice and profound belief in the dignity of every individual continue to inspire humanity.

Radhakrishnan said Mahatma Gandhi's life and message remain an enduring beacon of peace, compassion, selflessness and service, an official statement read.

He called upon everyone to reaffirm their commitment to the values cherished by Mahatma Gandhi and dedicate themselves to building a just, harmonious and inclusive society.

At Vijay Ghat, the vice president paid floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Describing Shastri as a leader of quiet strength and extraordinary resolve, Radhakrishnan said that he exemplified humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to the nation.

The vice president recalled that, at a defining moment in India's journey, Shastri's leadership instilled confidence and unity, and his call of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" gave enduring recognition to the sacrifices of the nation's soldiers and the vital contribution of its farmers.

At Uprashtrapati Bhavan, the vice president paid tributes to K Kamaraj on his death anniversary, recalling his outstanding contribution to public life and nation-building.

Describing Kamaraj as a towering statesman and a true people's leader, Radhakrishnan said that he devoted his life to the service of the nation and the welfare of the common people.

He said Kamaraj lived his entire life guided by Gandhian thought and made lasting contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu by expanding roads and educational institutions, introducing the midday meal programme and bringing new hope to the lives of the poor. (PTI)