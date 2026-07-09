Vice President launches Letter of Authorisation for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in high seas

BHUBANESWAR, July 9: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday launched the Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas, and the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission document.

Radhakrishnan, who arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit, launched the two programmes in the presence of Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and S P Singh Baghel.

"Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan received a warm welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar today. The Vice President was received at the airport by Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi; Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries," the Vice President's offical X handle posted.

Kambhampati, in another post, said: "Welcomed Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri. C. P. Radhakrishnan, on his arrival in Odisha. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend a warm welcome and convey our best wishes for a pleasant and productive visit to the State," Kambhampat wrote on X.

The letter of authorisation is a mandatory provision under the guidelines for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas by Indian-flagged fishing vessels, officials said.

Designed as a transparent and accountable framework for Indian-flagged vessels undertaking fishing or fishing-related activities in the high seas, the LoA facilitates ease of compliance for fishermen and vessel operators, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

The LoA will also ensure orderly, traceable and monitored operations, it said.

The Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2026-2036) is a flagship Blue Economy initiative of the Odisha Government aimed at unlocking the state's offshore and deep-sea fisheries' potential, and establishing it as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub, the officials said. (PTI)