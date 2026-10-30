Vice President, Guv, leaders pay tributes on Thevar jayanthi, guru puja in TN

RAMANATHAPURAM (TAMIL NADU), Oct 30: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, former Chief Ministers M K Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of leaders and public paid tributes to freedom fighter and spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon near here on Friday, marking his 119th birth anniversary and 64th guru puja.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid rich tributes to the statue of Thevar in Chennai.

Hundreds of people turned up at the freedom fighter's memorial since morning to pay their tributes, which began amid tight police security, with law enforcement deploying 10,000 personnel, installing 400 CCTV cameras, and establishing 38 observation towers to monitor the crowd. In addition, the police have enforced strict traffic regulations. (Agencies)