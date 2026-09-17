Vice President congratulates veteran actor Anant Nag for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

NEW DELHI, Sep 16: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday congratulated veteran actor Anant Nag for being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"Heartiest congratulations to veteran actor Shri Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024. His remarkable contribution to Kannada cinema and Indian cinema at large, through memorable performances and an illustrious career, has inspired generations," the Vice President said in a post on X.

"My best wishes to Shri Anant Nag Ji on this well-deserved honour," he added.

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Nag, known for his impressive work in Hindi and Kannada cinema in classics such as "Minchina Ota", "Hamsageethe", "Ankur" and "Manthan", will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.

With a filmography of more than 250 films in five decades across multiple languages, the 78-year-old is also a renowned name in the theatre world.

He will be given the award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. (PTI)