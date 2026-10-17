NEW DELHI: (Oct 17) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday expressed grief over the death of renowned music composer Deva, recalling his contribution to the Tamil film industry and Indian cinema.

In his condolence message, the vice president said Deva had carved a distinct identity through his unique musical style and popular "gaana" songs, which reflected the lives and emotions of ordinary people.

Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Radhakrishnan said his memorable compositions and distinctive contribution to "gaana" music would continue to be cherished by generations of music lovers.