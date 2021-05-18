Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.

Gupta (87) died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.

He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Chaman Lal Gupta ji. Throughout his long political career, he remained deeply committed to the public cause. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the VP Secretariat tweeted.