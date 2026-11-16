Vice Chancellor’s T20 cricket tourney underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Six matches were played on the third day of the All India Vice Chancellor's T20 Cricket Tournament, being hosted by SKUAST-Jammu, with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi registering an impressive seven-wicket victory over SKUAST-Kashmir.

Batting first, SKUAST-Kashmir scored 142 runs for nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, JMI Delhi chased down the target in 18.1 overs, scoring 146 runs for three wickets.

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In other matches, Punjabi University, Patiala defeated MANUU Hyderabad by nine wickets after restricting the latter to 97 for seven and reaching the target in just eight overs, losing one wicket.

HAU Hisar beat RTM Nagpur by six wickets, while MDU Rohtak defeated GJUST Hisar by 16 runs. MDU scored 76 for nine in 20 overs before bundling out GJUST for 60 runs.

Panjab University, Chandigarh registered an eight-wicket win over CU Jammu, chasing the target of 61 in 7.1 overs after dismissing the latter for 60 runs.

In another match, Kolhapur defeated the University of Mumbai by four wickets. Mumbai scored 92 runs before Kolhapur reached the target in 17.4 overs, losing six wickets. The tournament witnessed competitive action across all six fixtures on the third day.