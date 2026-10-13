Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: The Vice Chancellor's Employees Cricket Tournament (Men) 2026 was inaugurated at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) by Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Dean Academic Affairs.

Organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, the tournament aims to promote fitness, sportsmanship, teamwork and camaraderie among university employees.

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Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir highlighted the importance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle, discipline and team spirit. He encouraged the players to compete with enthusiasm while upholding fair play and mutual respect. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), Finance Officer, Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Senior Proctor and other university officials.

Dr S Iqbal Quraishi, In-charge Officer, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, IUST, and his team coordinated the event.