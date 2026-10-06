VHP Welcomes J&K Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's action against Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the Union territory, saying such measures will strengthen the country economically, socially, culturally and from the security perspective.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal thanked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, security forces and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the action and urged other states to follow ain the footsteps of the Union territory.

"We hope that not only will Jammu and Kashmir be sanitised of these foreign infiltrators, but the remaining state governments will also move forward swiftly in this matter, enabling us to enrich our country from economic, social, cultural, and security perspectives," he said.

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As many as 150 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Jammu and Kashmir were shifted to West Bengal on Monday as part of the deportation process.

According to officials, a survey conducted by the administration with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police across the Kashmir Valley found around 600 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally in the region.

The Bangladeshi nationals were kept at a camp manned by the Srinagar Police and were being transported to Bagdogra for their eventual deportation to Bangladesh, the officials said.

A batch of 150 people was flown on a special Indian Air Force aircraft to Bagdogra on Monday, where they were handed over to Border Security Force personnel, they said.

Another batch of 150 Bangladeshis is scheduled to be deported on October 7, according to officials.

The development comes after the Union Home Ministry constituted a High-Level Committee on Demographic Change (HLCDC) to identify illegal immigrants living in border areas. (Agencies)