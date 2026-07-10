VHP president warns against attempts to trivialize sanctity of Amarnath Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Prant, Rajesh Gupta has stressed that Shri Amarnathji is not merely a destination of pilgrimage for a brief duration.

“Historical and scriptural records explicitly mention that the holy Yatra could be performed throughout the year. Religiously, there is absolutely no restriction on its duration. It is only in view of the practical necessity of establishing robust security mechanisms and developing temporary facilities for pilgrims en route that the active Yatra is performed for about two months,” he said and added that therefore, any attempt to define or restrict the spiritual presence of the Almighty based on administrative windows or seasonal changes is flawed.

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Referring to recent statements by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah—commenting on melting of the Himling—and PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who targeted the growing influx of devotees by framing it purely as an “environmental hazard,” the VHP President said it was deeply objectionable and entirely unacceptable when public figures make casual, unwarranted remarks regarding the visible form, nature, or symbolic manifestation of Lord Shiva.

“Public figures must realize that such trivializing statements act as a catalyst for toxic discourse. Following these remarks, we have witnessed a flood of highly objectionable, mocking, and derogatory comments on social media platforms regarding the physical appearance and manifestation of The Divine,” he said.

Reiterating that the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji is not a temporary geographical site, but a timeless spiritual epicenter where the cosmic energy of Mahadev resides permanently, completely independent of seasonal weather patterns or the physical cycle of the ice, Rajesh Gupta said that passing casual commentary on manifestation of the Himling within this sacred space is a direct insult to the core beliefs of crores of Hindus.

“The faith of devotees is not a subject for casual commentary or political convenience. The Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji is revered as the eternal abode of Lord Shiva, and any disrespect toward this belief, or any attempt to trivialize the sanctity of the Himling, will be strongly and unwaveringly opposed by every follower of Sanatan Dharma,” said Gupta.