VHP honours Hira Lal Abrol for social service initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman of NGO Healthy India Stronger India, was honoured with a ‘Certificate of Excellence (Prashashtri Patra)’ by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in a function held here today.

The recognition was conferred during a programme organised by the VHP Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Division to commemorate the birth centenary of former VHP International President Ashok Singhal at the Jammu Kashmir Police Auditorium, Jammu.

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The certificate was presented by Dinesh Chandra, International In-charge of VHP, in the presence of chief speaker Arun Kumar, Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The programme was organised with the blessings of Swami Hridayanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Peethadheesh of Shree Hriday Deep Ashram, Jeevan Nagar, Jammu.

Rajesh Gupta, president of VHP Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Division, and Dr Gautam Mengi, RSS Prant Sanchalak, were also present on the occasion.

Hira Lal Abrol received the honour for his efforts in establishing and running Healthy India Stronger India, an NGO committed to providing free skill-development training to needy children and adults from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Established in 2016 at Raghunathpura, Jammu, the organisation works towards empowering youth, women and underprivileged communities, irrespective of caste, creed or economic status.

The NGO operates without financial assistance from any government department or private institution and is managed exclusively by members of Abrol's family.

Healthy India Stronger India provides free training in basic computer skills, cutting and tailoring, beautician courses, vocal music and dance.

It also operates a free library to facilitate learning and promote educational development among disadvantaged sections of society.