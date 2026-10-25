VHP condemns Farooq Abdullah over claim Pakistan 'saved' Kashmiris, seeks apology

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan and demanded that he apologise for his "pro-Pakistan and anti-national" statement.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said that Pakistan saved Kashmiris by keeping the issue alive at international forums, triggering a political row, with the BJP describing his comments as "seditious and anti-national."

"What hope will you (people of J-K) have from them (Delhi)? Will you expect that they will do justice for you?" Abdullah said while addressing a party event in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

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He urged Kashmiris to have the courage to confront Delhi.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said Abdullah's statement amounted to betraying India, alleging that Pakistan had repeatedly attacked the country, promoted terrorism and attempted to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Farooq Abdullah should apologise for his Pakistan-loving, anti-national statement... This will no longer be tolerated," he said.

"By portraying Pakistan as a well-wisher of Kashmiris, what kind of mindset is Farooq Abdullah seeking to project?" Bansal said.

He said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A curbed terrorist infiltration and accelerated development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre's tough policy towards Pakistan has strengthened the atmosphere of peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir. At such a time, praising Pakistan and portraying it as the protector of Kashmiris is highly objectionable and amounts to the height of anti-national conduct," he said.

Bansal demanded that Abdullah apologise to the nation and called for action against him under the sedition law if he does not.

The VHP spokesperson also asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to clarify his stand, questioning whether he stood with his father in his "affection for Pakistan" or "with the nation."

Bansal also wondered whether the NC president was attempting to mislead Kashmiri youth through such statements and conspiring against India to help opposition leaders realise their "pipe dream of regime change." (PTI)