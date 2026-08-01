Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Veteran Nepalese Mountaineer Purja Dies In Avalanche On Broad Peak In PoJK

Veteran Nepalese Mountaineer Purja Dies In Avalanche On Broad Peak In PoJK

KATHMANDU, Aug 1: Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir’s Gilgit Baltistan, local media reported on Saturday. Purja, who was 43 years old, was part of a group of 10 climbers....

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:11 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

KATHMANDU, Aug 1: Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir’s Gilgit Baltistan, local media reported on Saturday.

Purja, who was 43 years old, was part of a group of 10 climbers. Three bodies, including a Nepalese mountaineer, have already been identified, and six other bodies have been located at the mountain, said a Nepal Mountaineering Association official.

Purja's death was confirmed in a statement by Elite Expedition on its social media account on Saturday, Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. (PTI)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra