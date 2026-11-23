‘Technology has democratised journalism, but amplified fake news’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Technological advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have democratised journalism, allowing people to report events instantly, but have also intensified the challenge of distinguishing facts from fabrication, veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief of JK News Today, Dr Arun Joshi, said today.

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Delivering the 16th Sat Paul Sahni Memorial Lecture organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch, on "Civilizational Changes in Journalism with Special Reference to J&K", Dr Joshi said technology had transformed the way news was produced, disseminated and consumed, with events now reaching audiences through smartphones even before traditional media outlets report them.

He cautioned that the growing use of Artificial Intelligence had further complicated the situation, making verification of information increasingly difficult.

Drawing upon his four decades of experience, Dr Joshi traced the evolution of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, examining the impact of technology, changing content, public perceptions and human behaviour.

Recalling the technological transformation, he cited Radio Kashmir's setting up of a makeshift studio on Shankaracharya Hill in 1982 to cover Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's funeral procession, observing that drones today can accomplish such coverage with far greater audio and visual clarity.

He said media coverage of Jammu and Kashmir had historically been influenced by differing political and regional perceptions, with local, national and international media often presenting events according to their respective narratives.

"Kashmir was never reported as it was," he remarked, referring to the influence of perceptions and concoctions in news reporting.

Highlighting the evolution of the media in Jammu, Dr Joshi said the emergence of English newspapers in the late 1980s, particularly Kashmir Times and Daily Excelsior, transformed the regional media landscape and readership.

He observed that Kashmir Times largely reflected Kashmir-centric concerns with an anti-establishment stance, while Daily Excelsior championed Jammu's aspirations and later became an important voice for Kashmiri Pandit migrants.

He also highlighted the underrepresentation of Jammu in media coverage compared to Kashmir, attributing the imbalance more to mindset than technological limitations.

The outbreak of terrorism in the 1990s and developments following the abrogation of Article 370, he said, further altered media narratives and public perceptions.

Presiding over the lecture, IIPA Patron Dr Ashok Bhan expressed concern over the erosion of editorial gatekeeping amid the growing influence of social media and AI-generated content. He said propaganda, fake news and perception management had affected the credibility of journalism, stressing that traditional media must survive to safeguard democratic principles.

Chief guest B R Sharma, Chairman of IIPA J&K Regional Branch, said journalism must retain its responsibility of informing citizens, holding governments accountable and giving voice to marginalised communities. He called for responsible and independent journalism amid political influence, commercial pressures and propaganda.

Earlier, IIPA Vice Chairman K B Jandial paid tribute to Sat Paul Sahni, describing him as one of the foremost pioneers of post-Independence journalism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary of IIPA, conducted the proceedings and presented the vote of thanks.

The lecture was attended by civil society members, academicians, pensioners and students of journalism and mass communication from various institutions.