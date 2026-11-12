Veteran cardiac surgeon Prof Bhat passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Prof. Dr. Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a prominent cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and former Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, passed away today.

Prof. Bhat completed his MBBS at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar between 1980 and 1985 and obtained his MCh in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology between 1995 and 1997.

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He served as a senior faculty member and Head of the CVTS Department at SKIMS, Soura, and later as Professor and Head of the department at GMC Srinagar's Super Speciality Hospital, Shereen Bagh.

Among his notable contributions was initiating the Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) programme at SKIMS in 2018.

He also authored over 70 peer-reviewed research papers covering diverse areas, including cardiovascular genetics, pulmonary hydatid cysts, thoracic oncology and vascular trauma.

Director SKIMS, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, along with the entire SKIMS fraternity, expressed profound grief over his demise.