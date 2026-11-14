Veteran BJP leader Thakur Ranjit Singh passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 13: Veteran BJP leader and former member of Praja Parishad Movement, Thakur Ranjit Singh, passed away at his Hiranagar residence today after a brief illness.

He was 86. He is father of BJP MLA from Jasrota constituency of Kathua district and former Minister, Rajiv Jasrotia. His cremation will take place at Dreamland Cremation Ground Kathua tomorrow at one PM.

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Having a political career spanning over six decades, Thakur Ranjit Singh started his political career as an activist of Praja Parishad. Later he served the BJP on various key organisational positions. He served as Mandal president, district president , State general secretary and vice president of the party and remained loyal to party cause till his last breath.

Known in local political circles for his long standing commitment to organisational work and public service , his passing away marks the end of multi decade career in politics.

People from all shades of opinion have expressed their profound grief over his demise and termed it a great loss to the UT.

The HP Governor, Kavinder Gupta has expressed profound grief over the demise of Thakur Ranjit Singh.

Recalling his long personal and organisational association with Thakur Ranjit Singh, the Governor described him as a dedicated leader whose unwavering commitment to public service and strengthening the organisation would always be remembered.

BJP UT president and MP Rajya Sabha, Sat Sharma has also expressed his profound grief and shock over the demise of Thakur Ranjit Singh and termed it a great loss to the people of J&K in general and Kathua district in particular.

He, while recalling his over six decade long service to the people of UT said Thakur Ranjit Singh was a dedicated and disciplined leader whose demise has created a big vacuum which can't be filled up soon.