Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the 98-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 pm. He has been admitted to the pulmonary department and is under observation by a team of doctors. Hospital officials said the veteran leader is receiving treatment and remains stable.

Advani, 98, was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health issues. He remained in the hospital for a few days before being discharged.

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The BJP stalwart served as the party president during three terms: 1986-1990, 1993-1998 and 2004-2005. He served as Union home minister from 1998 to 2004 and deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari