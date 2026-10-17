Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital with chest infection, condition stable
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. According to officials familiar with...
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.
According to officials familiar with the matter, the 98-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 pm. He has been admitted to the pulmonary department and is under observation by a team of doctors. Hospital officials said the veteran leader is receiving treatment and remains stable.
Advani, 98, was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health issues. He remained in the hospital for a few days before being discharged.
The BJP stalwart served as the party president during three terms: 1986-1990, 1993-1998 and 2004-2005. He served as Union home minister from 1998 to 2004 and deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari