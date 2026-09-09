Vet interns of SKUAST begin indefinite strike over stipend

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Veterinary interns at SKUAST-K's Shuhama campus today began an indefinite strike, refusing to attend duties over their demand for a steep hike in monthly stipend from the present Rs 6,000 to Rs 23,000.

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The interns said the stipend structure has remained unchanged since 2011, leaving them with an amount they said is inadequate to meet even basic expenses, including travel to internship postings at different locations.

"We are on indefinite strike. We are not going to attend duties until our demand is addressed," said Umar Bilal, an intern from Hajin.

Bilal said interns receive Rs 9,000 for the first six months and Rs 6,000 for the next six months, describing the latter as roughly Rs 200 a day.

"Daily wagers are getting far more than what we get. We are not even able to bear the travel expenses," he said.

The interns claimed the Government had been aware of the issue for years, with the proposal for increasing the stipend reportedly pending with the Finance Department since 2023.

"This is not the first time we are protesting. The Government must address the issue," Bilal said.

The protesters have urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Minister Javed Ahmad Dar to intervene, pointing to higher stipends being paid to veterinary interns in other states.

Mehroosh Hamid, an intern from Baramulla, said interns in J&K should not receive less than their counterparts elsewhere while performing similar duties.

"Major veterinary colleges are providing enough stipend to interns. There should be no disparity. Vets outside J&K are doing the same work as we are," she said, adding that repeated follow-ups had yielded no result.

Abha Thakur, an intern from Himachal Pradesh, said the Government had earlier assured them that the stipend would be increased gradually, but no such revision had taken place.

The protest was also joined by PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who backed the demand and called on the Government to intervene.