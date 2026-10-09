'Very close to eliminating TB': Nadda launches JOSH teams to bolster fight against disease

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday said that India is very close to achieving the goal of eliminating tuberculosis, as he launched the Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams that will bring together more than 58,000 youth volunteers to strengthen grassroots mobilisation in the fight against the disease.

India's TB incidence, he noted, has declined by 21 per cent against a 12 per cent global decline, while the country's treatment coverage has reached 92 per cent against 78 per cent globally, and called for a "last push" to achieve the TB-free India goal.

"Today is a very historic day on which we are launching the JOSH team," Nadda said at the national launch of the initiative at the Bharat Mandapam.

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"We have reached very close to the target. We need to give the last push now," he said.

The health minister said while the government has involved MPs, MLAs, mayors and councillors in the TB elimination campaign through workshops and other programmes, the effort cannot succeed without volunteers and grassroots workers.

Nadda said the JOSH initiative was developed in discussions with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, with participation from sports and defence ministries.

The JOSH teams will bring together My Bharat volunteers and NCC cadets to work at the grassroots level to strengthen community participation in the TB elimination campaign.

"We do not want to confine this campaign within any boundaries. We want to break those boundaries and move forward," Nadda said, calling for the government, communities and citizens to work together.

He said the campaign will go beyond preventive measures and awareness building to focus on screening, diagnosis, treatment, community participation, active case finding and identification of asymptomatic TB patients.

Nadda highlighted the use of technology in expanding screening, saying handheld X-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence tools can help identify people who need further testing.

He also referred to molecular testing, saying it can help detect TB and identify whether a patient has any drug-resistant disease.

Nadda said TB is not an incurable disease and highlighted the shorter BPaLM regimen for drug-resistant TB, under which treatment can be completed in six months.

He urged the JOSH volunteers to work with Nikshay volunteers, Nikshay activists and Nikshay Mitras to ensure TB patients receive medicines and nutritional support.

Nikshay is India's official web-enabled patient management and surveillance system for tuberculosis.

Nadda said the government provides Rs 1,000 per month to every TB patient, besides nutritional support and free medicines.

"Now our work is to detect cases and ensure that they get medicines as well as nutrition," he said.

The health minister said the JOSH teams have been given a pilot task covering all blocks in 55 districts across 11 states.

Their activities will be recorded in real time through a new JOSH Team feature on the TB Mukt Bharat app, he said.

Nadda said the feature will allow the work of the teams to be monitored digitally, with information reaching Class-I officers through the app.

He said 67,933 gram panchayats have already been declared TB-free, crediting elected representatives, volunteers and community members for the achievement.

Mansukh Mandaviya said TB was once considered a major social stigma but advances in treatment have made it a curable disease.

He said the Modi government has linked health with development and adopted a model of people's participation in public health programmes.

The JOSH teams bring together My Bharat volunteers and NCC cadets at the district and block levels, with the youth expected to help identify TB patients, support nutritional care and counsel them on regular medication, Mandaviya said.

He said a collective effort by the government, youth and communities can help India eliminate TB before the global 2030 target.

Sanjay Seth said the JOSH initiative will turn the fight against TB into a people's movement, with 30,959 My Bharat volunteers and 27,147 NCC cadets, totalling more than 58,000 youth, participating in the campaign.

He urged people to follow four messages – not to hide symptoms, fear testing, not abandon treatment or discriminate against TB patients.

Welcoming the national launch of JOSH teams, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a healthy population is essential for a developed and prosperous India.

The initiative brings together the health, youth and defence sectors and will see My Bharat volunteers, NCC cadets, elected representatives and officials work among people to eliminate TB.

The event also felicitated district-level TB Mukt Panchayats, with 67,933 panchayats across 697 districts declared TB-free in 2026.

The achievement was attributed to the collective efforts of health workers, elected representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions, community members and volunteers in strengthening TB awareness, prevention, diagnosis and treatment at the local level. (PTI)