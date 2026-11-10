Vertical interaction course on ‘Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency’ begins at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 9: Three-day vertical interaction course on “Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency” was inaugurated today at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur.

On the occasion, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, IGP, Director, SKPA Udhampur, delivered an insightful and comprehensive PowerPoint presentation as part of his inaugural address, highlighting various dimensions of terrorism, emerging security challenges and effective counter-insurgency strategies.

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During his presentation, the Director elaborated on the evolving nature of terrorism, changing tactics and methodologies adopted by terrorist organisations, emerging security threats and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies. He emphasised the importance of intelligence-based policing, timely intelligence gathering, sharing and coordinated efforts among various security agencies to effectively counter terrorist activities.

He further highlighted the significance of strategic planning, operational preparedness, inter-agency coordination and the effective utilisation of modern technology in strengthening the counter-insurgency framework.

The interactive course aims to enhance the professional knowledge, operational understanding and practical capabilities of participants in dealing with terrorism-related challenges and strengthening counter-insurgency mechanism.

The course involves interactive discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions to familiarise participants with contemporary security challenges, intelligence mechanisms and strategies for effective anti-terror operations.