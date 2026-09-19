Vertical Interaction Course on ‘SMART Policing’ culminates at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 18: A 3-day long Vertical Interaction Course on 'SMART Policing' culminated here today at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA).

A total of 19 officers from the ranks of Dy.SPs to SSPs participated in the training.

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The valedictory function was organized at the Academy, wherein Harminder Singh, Joint Director Prosecution, SKPA was chief guest.

In his valedictory address, Singh appreciated the efforts of the Academy in designing and delivering the course contents relevant to the theme of 'SMART Policing' and aligned with the emerging challenges being faced by the J&K Police.

He emphasized that the participants should disseminate and share the knowledge, skills and best practices acquired during the course with other officers and officials in their respective establishments, so that the maximum benefit of the training could be derived and the learning outcomes could contribute towards serving the society in a more effective and efficient manner.

A handout stated that the concept of 'SMART Policing' was envisaged by PM Modi during the conference of Heads of State/UT and Central Police Organisations at Guwahati in 2014, with an emphasis on make policing more Sensitive, Mobile, Alert, Responsive and Techno-savvy.

During the course, eminent speakers and subject-matter experts including Randheer Singh, SSP, SO to IGP, Neeraj Badyal, Dy.SPs, Dr. Karna Nathwani, Assistant Professor, IIT Jammu, Mohsin Khawaja, Cyber Expert/Digital Forensics Investigator, Founder and SIB Jammu and Dr. Swati Basotra, Founder, TalkEasyTakeEasy, Career and Behavioural Coach delivered lectures and shared their expertise and practical experience with the participants through PowerPoint presentations and syndicate group exercises.

The course was coordinated by Vikas Dogra, Inspector and assisted by Balbir Singh.