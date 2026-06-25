Venezuela Earthquakes: 32 Dead, 700 Injured, As Buildings Destroyed Across Caracas
Acting Venezuela President Rodriguez said early Thursday there are at least 32 people dead and 700 injured after back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck the country Wednesday evening. She warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched collapsed...
Acting Venezuela President Rodriguez said early Thursday there are at least 32 people dead and 700 injured after back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck the country Wednesday evening. She warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched collapsed buildings and emergency crews reached devastated areas after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes roiled the region.
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