Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 2,595

CARACAS, July 3: The death toll from the June 24 earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 2,595, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said on Thursday, more than 12,000 people have been injured and search and rescue operations remain underway, with 6,462 people rescued so far. The earthquake also destroyed

189 buildings.

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Expressing appreciation to the nations that have dispatched humanitarian aid and rescue personnel, Rodriguez called upon the international community to sustain its support for Venezuela.

She also announced that Venezuela will establish a 200-million-U.S.-dollar reconstruction fund in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund to support post-disaster rebuilding, according to Xinhua.

(UNI)