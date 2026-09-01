Vehicle seized for illegal transportation of Khair wood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Police today claimed they have seized a vehicle for allegedly transporting Khair wood illegally in Khour area here.

A police official said that during naka checking at Dhaleri near Bridge, a team of Police Station Khour intercepted a vehicle for checking.

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On search, he said, 41 logs of banned Khair wood were found loaded in the vehicle.

According to the police official, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Ashwani Kumar of Seri Palai, tehsil Kharah Bali, failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the transportation of the prohibited wood.

As such, the Forest Department was informed, and upon arrival of its officials, the 41 Khair wood logs, vehicle and the driver were handed over to them as per procedure for further action under the relevant provisions of the Forest Act.