Vehicle Rolls Down Hill In J&K's Reasi, Woman Killed
JAMMU, Oct 29: A tempo traveller skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early Thursday, leaving a 45-year-old woman dead and three others injured, officials said. The accident took place in Dansal...
JAMMU, Oct 29: A tempo traveller skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early Thursday, leaving a 45-year-old woman dead and three others injured, officials said.
The accident took place in Dansal area, they said.
The deceased was identified as Gulshan. (Agencies)
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