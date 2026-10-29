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Home / Latest News / Vehicle Rolls Down Hill In J&K's Reasi, Woman Killed

Vehicle Rolls Down Hill In J&K's Reasi, Woman Killed

JAMMU, Oct 29: A tempo traveller skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early Thursday, leaving a 45-year-old woman dead and three others injured, officials said. The accident took place in Dansal...

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Daily Excelsior
02:45 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 29: A tempo traveller skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early Thursday, leaving a 45-year-old woman dead and three others injured, officials said.

The accident took place in Dansal area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan. (Agencies)

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