Vehicle plunges into rivulet, 5 workers of Pakal Dul Project killed

DE Web Desk

DACHHAN (KISHTWAR), Aug 15: A tragic road accident in the Dachhan area of mountainous Kishtwar district left five people—all labourers–dead after the vehicle they all were on-board veered off the road and rolled down a steep mountain and finally landed in a rivulet.

Soon after the accident locals along with cops started a rescue operation and retrieved the deceased persons identified as Yassir Malik, son of Ghulam Haider Malik, resident of Suid; Mohsin, son of Ghulam Rasool Sagar, resident of Tender; Mohd Younus Shah, son of Mohd Ashraf Shah, resident of Suid; Murad Ahmed, resident of Ramban and Saddam, resident of Neel Top, Ramban (Banihal).

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When contacted, DC Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma said the accident took place at 10.30 am and all the deceased persons were workers at Pakal Dul project in Dungdoru.

He informed that the vehicle landed in the rivulet Madhusudan but while it was rolling down the steep mountain the people on-board were thrown out by strong jerks.

The ill-fated vehicle was of Scorpio make bearing registration number HR29AG-0648 and it was on way to Sounder from Dangduroo project site of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project when it rolled down a steep mountain and plunged into the rivulet Madhusudan, a tributary of Chenab at Yaivan near Tender.

MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Sing has expressed shock over the accident.

In a social media post on X, he wrote: “Spoke to DC #Kishtwar, Sh. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the report of a road accident in the Dachhan area, involving a Scorpio vehicle which rolled down into a deep gorge at Yaivan.

Unfortunately, all the 5 passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the spot. A rescue team has arrived at the site.”

He expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigations.