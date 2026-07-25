Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge; 2 Killed, 5 Injured

DE Web Desk

DODA, July 25: A passenger vehicle of Tempo Traveller make here today plunged into a deep gorge leaving two persons on-board the vehicle dead and five others injured.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK06B-8096 was on way from Mohalla to Doda and the accident took place when it reached Jathali.

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Immediately after the accident locals of the area and cops rushed to the spot and shifted the accident victims to the nearby hospital.

Police has taken cognisance of the incident.