Vedic Pathshala held at Hanuman Mandir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: The 73rd session of the weekly Vedic Pathshala, 'Gyan-Yagya Pathshala', was organised at Shree Panchmukhi Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir, B.C. Road, Jammu, by the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust. The programme was organised under the guidance of Pawan Kumar Shastri, President, Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust.

The initiative aims to promote the rich heritage and values of Sanatan Dharma among the younger generation and other interested learners. Around 60 students, mostly below the age of 15, participated actively in the latest session of the Vedic Pathshala and today's Langar was organised by Sushain Bergotra of Talab Tillo, Jammu.

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During the session, students received instruction in the recitation of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Shree Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand, along with lessons on Dharma-Karma and related spiritual teachings. The young learners not only memorised and recited the verses but also demonstrated their understanding by presenting Sanskrit verses and translating them into Hindi and English.

Their ability to recite and explain verses from the Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa.

Speaking about the initiative, Pawan Kumar Shastri said the Vedic Pathshala was aimed at connecting the younger generation with India's cultural and spiritual roots. He said introducing timeless values and ancient knowledge at an early age can help preserve cultural heritage while fostering a sense of identity, community and spiritual growth among young minds.

Arun Shastri and Dr. Ajay Shastri, Sanskrit scholars, said the Trust intends to continue the Vedic classes and expand awareness about ancient scriptures, including the Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, Vedas and Upanishads.