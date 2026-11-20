NEW DELHI, Nov 20: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) on Friday said it ramped up its use of green energy by 63 per cent in FY26 while continuing to improve energy efficiency across operations in Jharsuguda and Lanjigarh in Odisha and BALCO in Chhattisgarh.

During the year, the company consumed 2,562.81 million units of renewable energy and saved 635,757 MWh of energy through efficiency initiatives. As a result, VAML reduced its emissions intensity by 11.4 per cent compared to its FY21 baseline, bringing it down to 16.57 tonne of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium.

The company also signed agreements for 493 MW round-the-clock renewable power as it works towards its 2030 clean power ambition.

Advertisement

It further said that nearly 16 million tonne of waste has been recycled and reused as VAML expands renewable energy use and lowers emissions.

"Aluminium has a vital role in India's industrial growth and energy transition. Our responsibility is to increase supply while steadily improving how the metal is produced. The progress recorded this year reflects practical changes across our operations, from greater renewable energy use and energy efficiency to stronger recovery of water and materials," VAML CEO Rajesh Kumar said in a statement.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd is one of the world's leading producers of aluminium. It caters to customers across more than 60 countries. (PTI)