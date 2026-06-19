Ved reviews activities of BJP cells in Kashmir division

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: BJP J&K All Cells Incharge Ved Sharma chaired a review meeting of all BJP cells of the Kashmir division at Srinagar to assess organizational activities and chalk out future strategies for strengthening the party's outreach across different sections of society.

The meeting was attended by BJP All Cells co-incharge Bilal Parre, co-convenors of all 20 cells, and members of the state executive teams. During the meeting, co-convenors presented detailed reports on the activities undertaken by their respective cells over the last two months and highlighted their engagement with various sections of society.

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Ved Sharma, accompanied by Bilal Parre, reviewed the performance of all cells and discussed their role in further expanding the party's presence in the Valley. He also reviewed the achievements and welfare initiatives undertaken during the twelve years of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government under the guiding principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and public welfare.

Bilal Parre conducted the proceedings of the meeting and assured that BJP cells in Kashmir Division would continue to work actively for strengthening the party's base in the region. He stated that the cells would play a significant role in taking the party's message to every section of society and contributing to the growth of BJP in Kashmir.

Among those present were Mir Basharat, Noman, Fayaz Bhat, Zahid Jaan, Nowuadi, Nissar Bhat, Mail Majid, Muzaffar Safvi, and other party leaders and workers.