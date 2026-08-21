VDGs raise key issues with Sat Sharma

BJP to hold Secretariat Gherao at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A deputation of Village Defense Guards (VDGs) from various parts of Jammu, led by Basant Raj Thakur, convenor of the BJP VDG Cell, called on J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Thursday, and apprised him of several long-pending issues concerning the welfare and security of VDG members.

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The deputation highlighted that a large number of VDG members continue to serve their villages without being brought under the paid category despite the policy framed by the Union Government in 2022. They urged the BJP leadership to ensure that all unpaid VDG members are covered under the paid category so that they receive due financial support for the vital services they render in safeguarding remote border and hilly villages.

They also demanded that members be brought under a comprehensive risk cover policy, considering the dangerous nature of their duties while protecting civilians from terrorist threats and infiltration attempts. They sought a substantial enhancement in the monthly honorarium of VDG members, stating that the existing remuneration does not adequately reflect the risks, responsibilities, and sacrifices associated with their service.

The delegation emphasized that VDGs have consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces in defending vulnerable villages and have played a crucial role in maintaining peace, particularly in terrorism-affected regions of Jammu.

Sat Sharma assured the delegation that the BJP fully recognizes their invaluable contribution towards ensuring the safety and security of the people living in vulnerable areas. He said that all their genuine issues would be taken up at the appropriate level for earnest consideration.

Sat Sharma stated that VDGs have emerged as the first line of defence in protecting villages from terrorists and infiltration attempts. Their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment have significantly strengthened the security grid in remote and sensitive areas of Jammu & Kashmir. He stressed that the role of VDGs has become even more important in the prevailing security scenario, where local vigilance remains a crucial factor in defeating the designs of anti-national elements.

Later talking to reporters Sat Sharma announced that party will hold Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar before the beginning of Assembly session against NC Government for its failure in solving the problems of people and fulfilling the poll promises.

He said though NC Government is now in office about two years but except transfers and promotions it did nothing during this period with the result people’s problems are compounding day by day.